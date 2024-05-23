 

Kate Middleton leaves Prince Harry in despair with major decision

Prince Harry reportedly left disappointed after contacting Kate Middleton amid rift

Prince Harry made a surprise move to repair his relationship with the Royal Family by reaching out to his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

According to royal expert Tom Quinn, Harry contacted Kate in an attempt to build bridges after years of estrangement with the Royal family.

However, Kate, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment and has stepped back from public duties, crushed the Duke’s hopes and told him she is not willing to play peacemaker.

Speaking with The Mirror, the royal expert revealed, "Since leaving the UK, Harry has actually contacted at least one royal: Kate."

However, warning Harry that Kate’s not up for playing peacemaker, he said, "She is sympathetic, but fully supports her husband and, struggling with her own health problems, has no intention of playing peacemaker." 

