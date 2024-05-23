 

Palace officials determined to stop Harry and Meghan's international tours

Royal Family may meddle with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future international trips

By
Web Desk

May 23, 2024

Palace officials determined to stop Harry and Meghan’s international tours

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent three-day visit to Nigeria has sparked concerns within the Royal Family, as the couple's trip mirrored ‘an official royal tour.’

While the Royal family cannot stop the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from their future private overseas visits, they might do something to prevent these ‘quasi-royal tours,' an expert suggested.

Speaking with The Express, royal expert Tom Skyes claimed that the Palace officials might apply diplomatic pressure on friendly states to not host these faux-Royal trips.

"Everywhere they went in Nigeria they were greeted as royalty,” Skyes said of Harry and Meghan. “The royals can't stop them doing more tours.”

“But the government might seek to apply serious diplomatic pressure on friendly states not to host these quasi-royal tours,” the expert added.

Meanwhile, he noted that the California-based Royal couple, who stepped down as working royals in 2020, “are effectively declaring that they will continue to leverage their royal status."

