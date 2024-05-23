Diddy's ex Cassie Ventura shares important message on domestic violence

Sean Diddy Combs ex girlfriend Cassie Ventura finally spoke up after the former couple’s harrowing video from 2016 went viral.

A few weeks back, CNN released a video in which the music executive can be seen violently attacking Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel as he grabbed and beat her.

Despite Diddy releasing an apologetic statement, Cassie took to her Instagram account to “open your heart to believe victims the first time” after people refused to believe her when she filed a lawsuit against him.

Cassie wrote in her statement, “Thank you for all of the love and support from my family. friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning.”

“Domestic violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past,” she continued.

Cassie further added, “Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in.”

“This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you. Love Always,” she concluded.