 

Chris Hemsworth credits wife Elsa Pataky at Walk of Fame ceremony

Chris Hemsworth received a star on Hollywood Boulevard ahead of his film 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

By
Web Desk

May 24, 2024

Chris Hemsworth, famed for his role as Thor in Marvel Cinematics Universe expressed his gratitude for for wife Elsa Pataky.

In his Hollywood Walk of Fame speech Hemsworth praised his wife's support throughout his career.

Hemsworth was joined by his wife Elsa Pataky and their children India Rose and twins Sasha and Tristan at the event, held just before the release of the actor's new movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

He said, "I want to say thank you to my beautiful wife, who has been here for my entire career basically by my side, endlessly encouraging and supportive."

"And it doesn't get lost on me that she put aside her own dreams in order to support mine and, again, [I am] forever in your debt," Hemsworth added.

The Avengers star further added, "The fact [is] that nothing that I do, any of these moments, these special occasions and events, none of it is special without you by my side. I love you."

