Buckingham Palace issues big statement after King Charles major decision

Britain’s royal family has announced to postpone engagements that may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign after UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak set a general election date for July 4.



A Buckingham Palace spokesperson has said: “Following the Prime Minister’s statement this afternoon calling a General Election, The Royal Family will – in accordance with normal procedure – postpone engagements that may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign.

“Their Majesties send their sincere apologies to any of those who may be affected as a result.”

Royal expert Cameron Walker has shared the palace statement on his X, formerly Twitter handle.

He further said, “I understand D-Day memorial engagements will go ahead, but others will be reviewed on case by case basis.”

According to AFP, Rishi Sunak on Wednesday set a general election date for July 4.

Sunak, in a Downing Street statement made in driving rain after he gathered his top ministers, said he had spoken to head of state King Charles III and requested the dissolution of parliament.



"The king has granted this request and we will have a general election on July 4," he said, adding: "Now is the moment for Britain to choose its future."