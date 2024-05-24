King Charles holds crucial meeting at Buckingham Palace, makes big decisions

King Charles has reportedly held a crucial meeting at Buckingham Palace on Thursday morning and made important decisions, according to a royal expert.



Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and revealed “NEW: The King has approved an Order in Council to prorogue Parliament ahead of the General Election, in a quickly organised Privy Council meeting at Buckingham Palace this morning.”

He further tweeted, “His Majesty has ordered Parliament to be “prorogued on a day no earlier than Friday the 24th day of May 2024 and no later than Tuesday the 28th day of May 2024, to Friday the 31st day of May 2024, to be then holden for the despatch of divers urgent and important affairs”.

The royal expert went on to disclose the parliamentary session is sometimes prorogued for a short time before Parliament is dissolved, ahead of a general election.

Earlier, a palace spokesperson said: “Following the Prime Minister’s statement this afternoon calling a General Election, The Royal Family will – in accordance with normal procedure – postpone engagements that may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign.

“Their Majesties send their sincere apologies to any of those who may be affected as a result.”