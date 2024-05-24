 

Jennifer Lopez imposes strict rule for 'Atlast' events amid divorce rumors

Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck are facing rumors of divorce after tying the knot in 2021

By
Web Desk

May 24, 2024


Jennifer Lopez imposes strict rule for Atlast events amid divorce rumors
Jennifer Lopez imposes strict rule for 'Atlast' events amid divorce rumors

Jennifer Lopez’s team has devised a strict strategy for the press asking questions about her rumored divorce with Ben Affleck.

The 54-year-old hitmaker, who is currently promoting her new movie Atlas, has banned questions about her married life which seems to be on the rocks these days, as per TMZ.

Along with Netflix, the teams have alerted reporters covering the movie events that any queries about the Batman actor are "off-limits."

Moreover, JLo has reportedly decided that she will only attend interviews in groups with her co-stars Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown.

The SOP comes after a journalist in Mexico asked the singer point blank about the split rumors.

“You know better than that,” JLo said at the press conference while playfully laughing and scolding the reporter at the same time.

As the audience applauded her, Simu also warned the crowd, saying, “Don't come in here with that energy, please.”

A few weeks ago, sources privy to In Touch claimed that Ben has “moved out” of their home.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!” they claimed

The couple sparked split rumors after Ben did not attend the Met Gala with his wife on May 6, despite her important position as co-chair of the event.

Piers Morgan finally breaks silence on Kate Middleton's latest portrait
Piers Morgan finally breaks silence on Kate Middleton's latest portrait
Kensington Palace shares 'exciting news' about Prince William as Buckingham Palace postpones engagements
Kensington Palace shares 'exciting news' about Prince William as Buckingham Palace postpones engagements
Prince Harry planning the eradication of the British press as a whole
Prince Harry planning the eradication of the British press as a whole
Princess Beatrice eyes ‘permanently' replacing Kate Middleton amid cancer
Princess Beatrice eyes ‘permanently' replacing Kate Middleton amid cancer
Kate Middleton guilt-stricken over King Charles return to Royal duties
Kate Middleton guilt-stricken over King Charles return to Royal duties
King Charles holds crucial meeting at Buckingham Palace, makes big decisions
King Charles holds crucial meeting at Buckingham Palace, makes big decisions
Michael Richards opens up about 'troubling' battle with cancer
Michael Richards opens up about 'troubling' battle with cancer
Buckingham Palace issues big statement after King Charles major decision
Buckingham Palace issues big statement after King Charles major decision
Princess Eugenie 'delighted' to support Prince William amid snub to Harry: 'My family'
Princess Eugenie 'delighted' to support Prince William amid snub to Harry: 'My family'
Kate Middleton under immense pressure to resume Royal duty despite cancer
Kate Middleton under immense pressure to resume Royal duty despite cancer
Kate Hudson reveals why she decided to stop dating
Kate Hudson reveals why she decided to stop dating
Tom Brady feels bad for ‘hurting' Gisele Bündchen over Netflix roast
Tom Brady feels bad for ‘hurting' Gisele Bündchen over Netflix roast