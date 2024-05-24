



Jennifer Lopez imposes strict rule for 'Atlast' events amid divorce rumors

Jennifer Lopez’s team has devised a strict strategy for the press asking questions about her rumored divorce with Ben Affleck.

The 54-year-old hitmaker, who is currently promoting her new movie Atlas, has banned questions about her married life which seems to be on the rocks these days, as per TMZ.

Along with Netflix, the teams have alerted reporters covering the movie events that any queries about the Batman actor are "off-limits."

Moreover, JLo has reportedly decided that she will only attend interviews in groups with her co-stars Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown.

The SOP comes after a journalist in Mexico asked the singer point blank about the split rumors.

“You know better than that,” JLo said at the press conference while playfully laughing and scolding the reporter at the same time.

As the audience applauded her, Simu also warned the crowd, saying, “Don't come in here with that energy, please.”

A few weeks ago, sources privy to In Touch claimed that Ben has “moved out” of their home.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!” they claimed

The couple sparked split rumors after Ben did not attend the Met Gala with his wife on May 6, despite her important position as co-chair of the event.