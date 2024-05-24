 

Sean Diddy Combs under fire after new rape allegations

As per Lampros' lawsuit, Combs also warned that he would blacklist her from the industry

By
Web Desk

May 24, 2024

Sean Diddy Combs under fire after new rape allegations

Another woman has come forward with allegations of sedation and rape in the 1990s.

April Lampros was a student at New York City's Fashion Institute of Technology when she first met Combs and was offered assistance in the fashion industry, TMZ reported.

In the lawsuit filed on Thursday, April recalls meeting with Combs at a SoHo Bar in 1995 where he allegedly overpoured her alcohol and later took her back to his Millennium Hotel room.

The petitioner claims that Combs started to force himself on her where she was unable to defend herself and woke up the next day 'sore and confused.'

Lampros states that she maintained her distance but Combs reached out again months later and invited her to events in the music industry.

Lampros, now 51, decided to give him a second chance as she recalls being 'a hopeful yet naive college student who believed that the first rape was a possible mulligan,' but later 'regretted taking him at his word' when he allegedly forced her to perform an intimate act on him as they met for dinner.

As per the filing, Combs also warned that he would blacklist her from the industry.

A year later, Lampros was reportedly coerced into meeting Combs at his apartment and have s** with his now ex-girlfriend Kim Porter after forcing her to consume ecstasy. 

In 1998, Combs tried to reconnect again by sending Porter to Lampros' workplace, instructing his girlfriend to make sure Lampros is fired or the eatery would be shut down.

Bad Boy Records, Arista and Sony Music Entertainment have been listed as defendants in the suit by Lampros and she now seeks to be compensated for the alleged damages.

Lampros is the seventh person who claimed sexual assault against the media mogul Sean Diddy Combs. 

Netflix acquires Glen Powell, Anthony Mackie, Laura Dern's 'Monsanto'
Netflix acquires Glen Powell, Anthony Mackie, Laura Dern's 'Monsanto'
Lady Gaga eyed for villain role in future 'Mad Max' movie?
Lady Gaga eyed for villain role in future 'Mad Max' movie?
Chad Michael Murray makes shocking confession about 'One Tree Hill' era
Chad Michael Murray makes shocking confession about 'One Tree Hill' era
'Young Sheldon' star Annie Potts shares sneak peek from finale watch party
'Young Sheldon' star Annie Potts shares sneak peek from finale watch party
Diddy's ex Cassie Ventura shares important message on domestic violence
Diddy's ex Cassie Ventura shares important message on domestic violence
Kim Kardashian calls out Khloé in fiery argument on 'The Kardashians'
Kim Kardashian calls out Khloé in fiery argument on 'The Kardashians'
'Bridgerton' wins praise from Pitbull for steamy scene featuring his song
'Bridgerton' wins praise from Pitbull for steamy scene featuring his song
Jennifer Lopez 'in better shape' than ever amid Ben Affleck divorce rumors
Jennifer Lopez 'in better shape' than ever amid Ben Affleck divorce rumors
Kevin Costner reveals why he got emotional at his new film's Cannes premiere
Kevin Costner reveals why he got emotional at his new film's Cannes premiere
Kim Kardashian shares throwback snaps from Psalm's Ghostbusters-themed birthday bash
Kim Kardashian shares throwback snaps from Psalm's Ghostbusters-themed birthday bash
50 Cent's documentary on Diddy lands major deal with Netflix
50 Cent's documentary on Diddy lands major deal with Netflix
Billie Eilish gives unexpected remark about ex Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish gives unexpected remark about ex Jesse Rutherford