Sean Diddy Combs under fire after new rape allegations

Another woman has come forward with allegations of sedation and rape in the 1990s.



April Lampros was a student at New York City's Fashion Institute of Technology when she first met Combs and was offered assistance in the fashion industry, TMZ reported.

In the lawsuit filed on Thursday, April recalls meeting with Combs at a SoHo Bar in 1995 where he allegedly overpoured her alcohol and later took her back to his Millennium Hotel room.

The petitioner claims that Combs started to force himself on her where she was unable to defend herself and woke up the next day 'sore and confused.'

Lampros states that she maintained her distance but Combs reached out again months later and invited her to events in the music industry.

Lampros, now 51, decided to give him a second chance as she recalls being 'a hopeful yet naive college student who believed that the first rape was a possible mulligan,' but later 'regretted taking him at his word' when he allegedly forced her to perform an intimate act on him as they met for dinner.

As per the filing, Combs also warned that he would blacklist her from the industry.

A year later, Lampros was reportedly coerced into meeting Combs at his apartment and have s** with his now ex-girlfriend Kim Porter after forcing her to consume ecstasy.



In 1998, Combs tried to reconnect again by sending Porter to Lampros' workplace, instructing his girlfriend to make sure Lampros is fired or the eatery would be shut down.

Bad Boy Records, Arista and Sony Music Entertainment have been listed as defendants in the suit by Lampros and she now seeks to be compensated for the alleged damages.

Lampros is the seventh person who claimed sexual assault against the media mogul Sean Diddy Combs.