Prince Harry is putting Kate Middleton through torment after torment

Prince Harry has reportedly been putting Kate Middleton through massive amounts of torment.

May 25, 2024

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry has left Kate Middleton feeling incredibly tormented with his recent moves during the family health crisis.

Royal commentator and author Tom Bower issued these revelations about the Princess’ feelings.

According to the expert, Kate Middleton is beginning to feel a bit bothered by some of Prince Harry’s actions.

According to a report by OK magazine, Mr Bower believes, “Not only is there the pressure on William, but also the constant sniping from California. I'm sure he's furious with Harry, he's behaved appallingly.”

All in all, “While they're establishing this so-called brand Sussex, the family here is going through torment.”

To make matters worse, “After Charles' diagnosis, Harry came over for half an hour, and that's it, he's done nothing else.”

So “I can imagine that Kate and William are deeply upset by having the Sussexes' brand operation rubbed in their face while they're going through this tragedy,” he also added before signing off. 

