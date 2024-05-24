Chris Hemsworth reveals his kids' involvement in ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

Chris Hemsworth stars alongside Anya Taylor-Joy in 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

Chris Hemsworth says his kids were present throughout the making of his new film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

“My kids, I've got to hold them on the sidelines,” Chris told People of daughter India Rose Hemsworth, 12, and twin boys Sasha Hemsworth and Tristan Hemsworth, both 10, all of whom he shares with wife Elsa Pataky.

“They're like, ‘Give me a shot! I want to jump in there, jump in the truck and the bike,’ and so on,” he said of his kids.

“They were there on the set… I know it's not a kid's movie, but they've seen it all,” the Australian hunk confessed. “It's sort of like the smoke and mirrors of it all. It's a complete illusion, it's like a Halloween party for them. They were laughing through the bits that they're supposed to be terrified in.”

Agreeing with the Thor star, his co-star Anya Taylor-Joy chimed in, “They're such cool kids. They’re going to kill it.”

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is the prequel to 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road and stars Taylor-Joy in the titular role of Furiosa, while Chris Hemsworth plays warlord leader Dementus.