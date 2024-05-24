Billie Eilish, Finneas reveal 'frustrating' behind the scenes of new album

Billie Eilish and Finneas are going on the record about the “big fight” they had while working on their latest album Hit Me Hard and Soft.

In a new interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the two-time Oscar-winning hitmaker opened up about the argument she had with her brother over the "context and subject matter" of the new album.

"We'd been writing these fragments of stuff and I felt... I've been proven wrong over and over, but this was the jag I was on that night. I was like, 'Subject-wise, I'm not being led into what you're actually feeling. And I think that there are real guards up,” Finneas shared.

Speaking more about the frustrating process behind songwriting, he added, “Oftentimes in your life, you're going through the thing that you're going to write about later. And that was for sure happening to Billie at that point in time where I'd be like, 'What's this about?' And she'd be like, 'Nothing.'"

The conversation led to an argument between the collaborators as Billie said that her brother scared her at the time when he said, "I don't like doing this anymore. I don't want to write music right now."

The What Was I Made For? crooner shared, “It was very interesting because I saw myself in that. I was like, ‘I have felt that way and you have always been the thing that keeps the ship moving, and now you feel that way. What does that mean for us? And what are we going to do?’”

However, understanding her brother’s point of view, Billie then added, “I think Finneas also had this totally understandable thing just repeating in his head of, ‘I have nothing to say. How could I say anything with the life that I live that anyone could relate to that I wouldn't sound like a huge…’”