 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have same ‘poisonous' issue as King Charles, Princess Diana

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's relationship has an issue same as Charles, Princess Diana's, per an expert

By
Web Desk

May 24, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have same ‘poisonous issue as King Charles, Princess Diana
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's relationship has an issue same as Charles, Princess Diana's, per an expert

Prince Harry is ‘in the same position with’ Meghan Markle as King Charles was with Princess Diana, per an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently made a trip to Nigeria, where they were treated like royals. The Suits actress also spoke about her Nigerian heritage during the trip. The duo attend charity events and promoted the Invictus Games during the trip.

Now, royal author and expert Tom Quinn says the trip showed that Meghan is the center of attention and not Harry.

"It’s ironic that one of the most poisonous issues between Harry‘s mother and father was that wherever they went in the world Diana stole the limelight and Charles, as the future king, hated it," Tom told The Mirror.

"Now Harry finds himself in the same position – always rather diffident, Harry is permanently in his wife’s shadow. In Nigeria where she was able to talk about her Nigerian heritage, Meghan was always the centre of attention," he stated.

Concluding his comments, Tom said: "Harry doesn’t mind for now, but at the back of his mind there will always be the thought that once again he is always a side dish and never the main course."

Billie Eilish draws the wrath of Swifties once again: Find out why
Billie Eilish draws the wrath of Swifties once again: Find out why
Prince Harry puts final nail in his coffin with wedding snub
Prince Harry puts final nail in his coffin with wedding snub
Billie Eilish, Finneas reveal 'frustrating' behind the scenes of new album
Billie Eilish, Finneas reveal 'frustrating' behind the scenes of new album
Jacob Elordi advised against current dating habits to succeed in Hollywood
Jacob Elordi advised against current dating habits to succeed in Hollywood
Chris Hemsworth reveals his kids' involvement in ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
Chris Hemsworth reveals his kids' involvement in ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
Justin, Hailey Bieber to move away from LA to raise baby? Report
Justin, Hailey Bieber to move away from LA to raise baby? Report
Lady Gaga talks possibility of working with Beyonce again
Lady Gaga talks possibility of working with Beyonce again
Kate Middleton's portrait artist finally breaks silence
Kate Middleton's portrait artist finally breaks silence
Everything to know about Prince Harry's second red carpet roll out with Meghan Markle
Everything to know about Prince Harry's second red carpet roll out with Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton image braded something out of ‘The Scream'
Kate Middleton image braded something out of ‘The Scream'
Kate Middleton's next week plans disclosed amid cancer battle
Kate Middleton's next week plans disclosed amid cancer battle
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton 'in love all over again': Report
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton 'in love all over again': Report