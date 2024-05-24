Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have same ‘poisonous' issue as King Charles, Princess Diana

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's relationship has an issue same as Charles, Princess Diana's, per an expert

Prince Harry is ‘in the same position with’ Meghan Markle as King Charles was with Princess Diana, per an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently made a trip to Nigeria, where they were treated like royals. The Suits actress also spoke about her Nigerian heritage during the trip. The duo attend charity events and promoted the Invictus Games during the trip.

Now, royal author and expert Tom Quinn says the trip showed that Meghan is the center of attention and not Harry.

"It’s ironic that one of the most poisonous issues between Harry‘s mother and father was that wherever they went in the world Diana stole the limelight and Charles, as the future king, hated it," Tom told The Mirror.

"Now Harry finds himself in the same position – always rather diffident, Harry is permanently in his wife’s shadow. In Nigeria where she was able to talk about her Nigerian heritage, Meghan was always the centre of attention," he stated.

Concluding his comments, Tom said: "Harry doesn’t mind for now, but at the back of his mind there will always be the thought that once again he is always a side dish and never the main course."