Photo: Victoria Beckham fears son Brooklyn becoming David Beckham 2.0: Report

Victoria Beckham is reportedly worried over Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz having the same marital crisis as she and husband David did.

As fans will know, recently, the Lola star stirred controversy when she remained nowhere to be found in Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday celebration snaps.

Later in an Instagram post, she clarified her absence from her mother-in-law's birthday bash by mentioned that she was away from home and with her grandmother.

However, Nicola's move reportedly caused a rift between her and husband, Brooklyn Beckham.

Now, a new tipster dished to Heat Magazine Victoria’s stance on Nicola and Brooklyn’s emerging marital crisis, “Enduring it herself with David is one thing, but having to watch her son go through it is incredibly difficult.”

They added, “And while she always knew that would naturally be their fate given they’re in the spotlight, it doesn’t make it any easier. But she knows he’s strong and can get through this.”

The source also shared that despite their former feud with Nicola, Victoria is proving to be a supportive mother-in-law for the American actress during this rough patch in her marriage.

“She’s been offering advice to Nicola and trying to support her in any capacity she can. She’s urging her to ignore the haters and rise above all the negativity, while focusing on the people who matter, and reminding herself how amazing her and Brooklyn are,” the insider declared in conclusion.