 
Geo News

Lady Gaga teases 'brand new and really fun' 'Joker' sequel

Lady Gaga's 'Joker: Folie à Deux' is slated to be released in theaters on 4th October 2024

By
Web Desk

May 25, 2024

Lady Gaga teases brand new and really fun Joker sequel
Photo: Lady Gaga teases 'brand new and really fun' 'Joker' sequel

Lady Gaga, the singer-cum-actress, guarantees her fun-packed performance in Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux

As fans will know, Lady Gaga will be reprising the role of Harley Quinn alongside co-star Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker in upcoming flick, Joker: Folie à Deux, which is slated to be released in theaters on 4th October 2024.

The 38-year-old star recently sat down for a candid chat with People Magazine in which she talked about her much-anticipated movie,

Gaga started the discussion by remarking, “My version of Harley is mine and it's very authentic to this movie and these characters.”

However, she kept further details under wraps as she did not “want to give anything from the movie away.”

The songstress also explained the reason for keeping details about the movie from her fans, “I think it's really something you have to experience in the theater.”

Nonetheless, she teased that “this film has music, it has dance, it has amazing acting in it.”

“What I will say is that I've never done anything like I've done in this movie before, so it's all going to be completely brand new and really fun,” American songstress and performer claimed before resigning from the topic. 

Anya Taylor-Joy almost shaved her head for 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
Anya Taylor-Joy almost shaved her head for 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
Jeremy Renner talks doing 'pretty violent' stunts after lethal accident
Jeremy Renner talks doing 'pretty violent' stunts after lethal accident
'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' trailer: Michael Keaton returns as 'trickster demon'
'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' trailer: Michael Keaton returns as 'trickster demon'
Sean Diddy Combs under fire after new rape allegations
Sean Diddy Combs under fire after new rape allegations
Netflix acquires Glen Powell, Anthony Mackie, Laura Dern's 'Monsanto'
Netflix acquires Glen Powell, Anthony Mackie, Laura Dern's 'Monsanto'
Lady Gaga eyed for villain role in future 'Mad Max' movie?
Lady Gaga eyed for villain role in future 'Mad Max' movie?
Chad Michael Murray makes shocking confession about 'One Tree Hill' era
Chad Michael Murray makes shocking confession about 'One Tree Hill' era
'Young Sheldon' star Annie Potts shares sneak peek from finale watch party
'Young Sheldon' star Annie Potts shares sneak peek from finale watch party
Diddy's ex Cassie Ventura shares important message on domestic violence
Diddy's ex Cassie Ventura shares important message on domestic violence
Kim Kardashian calls out Khloé in fiery argument on 'The Kardashians'
Kim Kardashian calls out Khloé in fiery argument on 'The Kardashians'
'Bridgerton' wins praise from Pitbull for steamy scene featuring his song
'Bridgerton' wins praise from Pitbull for steamy scene featuring his song
Jennifer Lopez 'in better shape' than ever amid Ben Affleck divorce rumors
Jennifer Lopez 'in better shape' than ever amid Ben Affleck divorce rumors