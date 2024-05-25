Photo: Lady Gaga teases 'brand new and really fun' 'Joker' sequel

Lady Gaga, the singer-cum-actress, guarantees her fun-packed performance in Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux.

As fans will know, Lady Gaga will be reprising the role of Harley Quinn alongside co-star Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker in upcoming flick, Joker: Folie à Deux, which is slated to be released in theaters on 4th October 2024.

The 38-year-old star recently sat down for a candid chat with People Magazine in which she talked about her much-anticipated movie,

Gaga started the discussion by remarking, “My version of Harley is mine and it's very authentic to this movie and these characters.”

However, she kept further details under wraps as she did not “want to give anything from the movie away.”

The songstress also explained the reason for keeping details about the movie from her fans, “I think it's really something you have to experience in the theater.”

Nonetheless, she teased that “this film has music, it has dance, it has amazing acting in it.”

“What I will say is that I've never done anything like I've done in this movie before, so it's all going to be completely brand new and really fun,” American songstress and performer claimed before resigning from the topic.