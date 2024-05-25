 
Lady Gaga recalls performing shows despite COVID diagnosis

Lady Gaga performed five shows while battling COVID-19

May 25, 2024

Lady Gaga revealed she had performed five shows while battling COVID-19 during her 2022 Chromatica Ball tour.

At the world premiere of her concert film, Gaga Chromatica Ball, the singer shared this surprising news.

While talking to Access Hollywood, the singer said, "I did five shows with COVID."

Despite testing positive for the virus, Lady Gaga made the decision to go ahead with the performances after consulting with her team.

She said, "I shared it with everyone on my team," adding, "And I said, 'I don't want anyone to feel uncomfortable at work, and you don't have to perform, and you don't have to work that day, but I'm gonna do the show."

"cause I just didn't wanna let all the fans down… The way that I saw it also was that the fans were all putting themselves in harm's way every day coming to the shows. So, you know…," Gaga added.

