Olivia Rodrigo rocks nautical chic look in Amsterdam: See photos

Olivia Rodrigo is making headlines with her unique fashion choices during her GUTS World Tour.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Rodrigo posted stunning photos from her stop in Amsterdam.

The photos showcased a creative blend of nautical and 'coastal cowgirl' styles, with the Vampire singer wearing a white eyelet dress paired with brown boots and a captain's hat.



The Grammy-winning artist captioned the post with, "amsterdaming."

Fans and followers were quick to praise Rodrigo's outfit in the comments section.

One humorously wrote, "me when I'm a pilot but have to serve."

Another added, "omg yesssssssssss i miss the NL so much."

"Yasssss I love the look ur amazing," the third comment read.

Furthermore, on her Instagram story, Rodrigo shared series of pictures including one of her bandmate Daisy Spencer wearing the same captain's hat.

In Amsterdam, the Drivers License is set to perform two nights at Ziggo Dome on Friday and Saturday.