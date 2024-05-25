Riley Keough recalls first 'amazing' meeting with husband Ben Smith-Petersen

Riley Keough has opened up about her first meeting with husband Ben Smith-Petersen.

During her appearance on the latest episode of SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham, the actress revealed that she first met Ben on the set of the 2015 action epic, Mad Max: Fury Road.

"I'm sure you've read all the stuff about it, but it was like, I don't remember feeling like I was filming a movie ever,” Riley said.

The 34-year-old continued, “I remember being like, 'I live in this world and I'm totally losing my mind.’”

Describing her first interaction with Ben, the American Honey actress said that it was one of the most "amazing and incredible experiences" of her life.

"That was my experience, but it was one of the most beautiful and challenging and amazing, incredible experiences of my life, and all of us who were there, it was so life-changing and, of course, I met my husband, so it was like extra life-changing,” she added.

For those unversed, Riley tied the knot with Ben in 2015 and the couple share a daughter, Tupelo Storm, together.