Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set to make King Charles 'furious' again

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be invited on a fresh unofficial royal tour of another Commonwealth country

May 25, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to make King Charles and Prince William ‘furious’ yet again after the royal couple angered them with their Nigeria trip earlier this month.

Royal expert Tom Quinn has claimed that Archie and Lilibet’s doting parents made Prince William and King Charles “absolutely furious” with their Nigeria tour for Invictus Games.

Now, a source close to the royal couple has disclosed the next stop for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s unofficial ‘royal tour.’

The insider claimed Prince Harry and Meghan could be invited on a fresh unofficial royal tour of another Commonwealth country as they are in talks to visit Ghana after a successful three-day tour of Nigeria.

The source told the Mirror, "There is already a lot of talk and excitement in Ghana, everyone is so keen for Harry and Meghan to come and experience the great culture and warmth.

"Several top names have already visited Ghana in recent years from Ed Sheeran, Naomi Campbell and One Direction's Liam Payne.”

The source went on to claim, “Idris Elba, who DJ'd at Harry and Meghan's wedding is a regular too, he is part-Ghanaian and loves spending time 'back home.'"

