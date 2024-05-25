Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued stark warning over future 'quasi-royal tour'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued a stark warning against going on another unofficial royal tour.



The warning has come from a royal expert amid reports the California-based royal couple could visit Ghana following their trip to Nigeria.

Speaking to the Mirror, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams warned that it could make them "objects of mockery".

Fitzwilliams said: "They would surely need an excuse, their security in Nigeria was provided by the Government and the visit was linked to the Invictus Games, which Nigeria participates in and reportedly is keen to host, but Ghana does not. Nor has Meghan Ghanaian ancestry."

The royal expert further said that "another quasi-royal tour might make Meghan and Harry objects of mockery".

"They only lasted less than two years as senior working royals. It was originally thought that they would be ideally suited to tours especially those with Commonwealth links and some of their patronages, bestowed by Queen Elizabeth, reflected this. However they chose to walk away", he added.