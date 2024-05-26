 
Travis Kelce loves Harrison Butker but shuns his views

Travis Kelce distances himself from Harrison Butker recent speech but added he’s a good friend

May 26, 2024

Harrison Butker, a teammate of Travis Kelce, mentioned Taylor Swift in his commencement speech at Benedictine College sparked controversy because he called out the new and growing views on gender equality.

Meanwhile, the NFL’s tight end quickly stepped away from Kansas City Chiefs kicker views, saying he did not agree with “just about any” of his speech on May 11.

Addressing the controversy on his podcast, he said he “cherishes him as a teammate,” but “when it comes down to his views and what he said at the St. Benedict’s commencement speech… Those are his, I can’t say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it.”

He continued, “Outside of him loving his family and his kids. I don’t think I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views.”

Adding, “I grew up in a beautiful upbringing of different social classes, different religions, different races and ethnicities in Cleveland Heights.”

In his speech, Harrison quoted Taylor’s Bejeweled lyrics. “As my teammate’s girlfriend says, ‘familiarity breeds contempt.’”

Afterward, he went on to address the women in the hall, “I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you.”

“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

