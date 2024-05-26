 
Drake tests luck in cricket for the first time

Drake bets in IPL as he eyes win his first-ever cricket gamble

May 26, 2024

Drake has a habit of betting on sports, and the latest game he chose was cricket, as he placed the money on Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of the Indian Premier League.

It marks the first time the Candian rap star tried his luck in cricket. Announcing the news via Instagram, he shared a screenshot of bet receipt.

However, the recent bet Drake had on the boxer Tyson Fury resulted in a loss.

The much-antiicpated heavyweight match happened in Saudi Arabia. Despite. the British boxer was the favourite still he was defeated by the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk.

Reports suggest Drake lost a whopping $565,000 as he eyed $1 million if he won.

The defeat was part of a long chain of what internet members describe as the 'Drake curse,' which suggests that his public support for anyone in sports caused them to lose.

However, this is not fully accurate because Drake earlier won the bet on the Kansas City Chiefs during the Super Bowl.

