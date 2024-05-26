 
Tom Holland wows supporters outside 'Romeo and Juliet' performance

Tom Holland plays the role of Romeo while Francesca Amewudah-Rivers plays Juliet in 'Romeo and Juliet'

May 26, 2024

Tom Holland, famed for his role as Spider-Man, delighted fans outside the Duke of York's theatre.

Fans, gathered outside the theatre for Holland's latest performance in Romeo and Juliet, eagerly awaited his arrival.

According to DailyMail report, some of the fans traveled from distant places like France and Canada just for a chance to get a glimpse of The Lost City of Z actor.

Tom Holland waves at fans before entering Duke of York's theatre

Despite not having tickets for the show, many admirers gathered hoping for a brief sighting of Holland.

As Holland arrived to the theatre he waved and greeted the enthusiastic crowd, making his way inside the venue.

Sporting an all-black ensemble, the Chaos Walking actor generated excitement among fans.

Tom Holland greeted fans ahead of his 'Romeo and Juliet' performance

Tom Holland's performance in Romeo and Juliet has drawn significant attention, with tickets for the show selling out rapidly.

Romeo and Juliet, directed by Jamie Lloyd, starring Holland plays the role of Romeo while Francesca Amewudah-Rivers playing Juliet has captivated audiences.

