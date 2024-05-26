 
Spotify delivers verdict on Olivia Rodrigo's crazy fame

Spotify names Olivia Rodrigo as the top artist on the streamer

Popularity of Olivia Rodrigo was already wild and Spotify further stamped its approval by announcing her album Sour is the most streamed album in its history by a female artist.

It said the album "earned the most U.S. audio streams for a female debut album ever and broke the record for the most-streamed album in a week by a female artist on Spotify."

Not only this, the album was at the Billboard 200 at No. 1 and became "the longest-running debut album in the chart's top 10 of the 21st century."

Geffen Records released Sour on May 21, 2021, and written by Olivia and producer Dan Nigro. 

It is pertinent to mention the Grammy winner hit track Drivers License turned the album from an EP to a full-length.

In the meantime, Olivia is on GUTS World Tour and during her stop in Amsterdam she enjoyed the scenic beauty of the city in a chic outfit.

The dress was a nod to what is called a coastal cowgirl, and she was snapped with a captain's hat and a white eyelet dress.

