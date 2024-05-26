Prince Harry bashed for taking popularity ‘for granted': ‘All cause of the royals'

Prince Harry has just been called out excessively for his antics in recent years, and it has even led one expert to call out his popularity.

Claims and observations regarding it all have been shared by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent pieces for Express UK.

In this piece he laid bare the true reason for Prince Harry’s rift with his father, and even touched on the ‘red line’ that seems to have emerged.

Mr Fitzwilliams began by saying, “Six years into their marriage, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain one of the world’s most high-profile couples.”

However, the expert believes, “they must be uneasily aware that their status is simply because they are members of the Royal Family,” before signing off from the conversation.