Prince Harry leaves pals in sad shock over what its come to

Prince Harry has just left fans in fear and worry over what things have come to in regards to an upcoming wedding and the Duke’s bonds with his old friends.

The wedding in question is of Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral.

It is slated to take place on June 7th, 2024 and the Prince of Wales is noted to play the role of usher for this event.

An insider recently stepped forward to offer their take on everything and went as far as to call the Duke’s decision not to attend ‘sad’.

They were also quoted saying, “Hugh and Harry were very close so it’s all so sad.”

After all, “Harry was at Hugh’s 21st birthday party and also went travelling with him to Africa.”

So “He's also a lot closer in age to Harry whereas William is eight or nine years older.”

All in all, the source also added, “When they were growing up Harry and Hugh were much closer. Hugh was a young boy when William was in his late teens and early twenties. That’s why this has all come as such a shock.”