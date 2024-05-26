Prince William has no room in his soul to worry over Prince Harry

Prince William appearntly has let go of Prince Harry, so much so that he has “no room left” in his soul for his estranged brother.

A claim like this has been brought forward by royal commentator and correspondent Jennie Bond.

According to a report by Express UK, she weighed in on everything with a rather candid attitude and said, “I don't think he wants to waste his emotional energy on a brother who is so estranged, who's hurt him so badly.”

All in all, ‘I don't think he cares what Harry does,” she also went as far as to add.

And “I don't think William gives Harry a thought. I think as far as William is concerned, Harry doesn't really exist.”

Ms Bond later also chimed in to say, “I think William has enough pressure on his heart and his head with his wife undergoing cancer treatment and his father, and the big job, and his kids, I don't think he's got room in his soul to worry about his estranged brother.”

So looking at it now, “For all intents and purposes, William has disowned Harry” and "we've said that when the Duke of Edinburgh died, 'this will be the moment, this will be the moment’,” she also added before signing off.