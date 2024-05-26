 
Geo News

Prince William has no room in his soul to worry over Prince Harry

Prince William seemingly has disowned Prince Harry completely, given the way he’s left no room in his soul

By
Web Desk

May 26, 2024

Prince William has no room in his soul to worry over Prince Harry
Prince William has no room in his soul to worry over Prince Harry

Prince William appearntly has let go of Prince Harry, so much so that he has “no room left” in his soul for his estranged brother.

A claim like this has been brought forward by royal commentator and correspondent Jennie Bond.

According to a report by Express UK, she weighed in on everything with a rather candid attitude and said, “I don't think he wants to waste his emotional energy on a brother who is so estranged, who's hurt him so badly.”

All in all, ‘I don't think he cares what Harry does,” she also went as far as to add.

And “I don't think William gives Harry a thought. I think as far as William is concerned, Harry doesn't really exist.”

Ms Bond later also chimed in to say, “I think William has enough pressure on his heart and his head with his wife undergoing cancer treatment and his father, and the big job, and his kids, I don't think he's got room in his soul to worry about his estranged brother.”

So looking at it now, “For all intents and purposes, William has disowned Harry” and "we've said that when the Duke of Edinburgh died, 'this will be the moment, this will be the moment’,” she also added before signing off.

Prince Harry is putting £12m mansion life at risk
Prince Harry is putting £12m mansion life at risk
Prince Harry leaves pals in sad shock over what its come to
Prince Harry leaves pals in sad shock over what its come to
Prince Harry bashed for taking popularity ‘for granted': ‘All cause of the royals'
Prince Harry bashed for taking popularity ‘for granted': ‘All cause of the royals'
DC boss confirms exciting series 'Lanterns' update
DC boss confirms exciting series 'Lanterns' update
Spotify delivers verdict on Olivia Rodrigo's crazy fame
Spotify delivers verdict on Olivia Rodrigo's crazy fame
Kourtney Barker defends Travis Barker PDA amid recent criticism
Kourtney Barker defends Travis Barker PDA amid recent criticism
Drake tests luck in cricket for the first time
Drake tests luck in cricket for the first time
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny spark reunion speculation with late-night dinner
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny spark reunion speculation with late-night dinner
Demi Moore proves love for Cher at Cannes Festival
Demi Moore proves love for Cher at Cannes Festival
Travis Kelce loves Harrison Butker but shuns his views
Travis Kelce loves Harrison Butker but shuns his views
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share adorable cuddle moment: See Photo
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share adorable cuddle moment: See Photo
Diddy addresses Cassie abuse video which doesn't tell the 'full story'
Diddy addresses Cassie abuse video which doesn't tell the 'full story'