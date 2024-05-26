Photo: Tom Cruise flashes fake ‘million dollar smile’ as new stresses appear?

Tom Cruise is reportedly dealing with hidden stresses under his 'cheesy smile.'

Recently, In Touch Weekly reported that the acting sensation is concerned over the production timeline of Mission: Impossible 8.

A tipster told the outlet, “When the decision to push Mission 8 a full year on the schedule was made last year, the movie was actually very far along, with 75 percent of it filmed and just one remaining giant action sequence to stage in the U.K., which they’ve only just gotten around to actually shooting in the past several weeks.”

“It’s been an even slower and more confusing process for Tom than the long sections of filming he did for Mission 7 at the height of the pandemic, and Tom’s infamous audio rant recording from that time showed the whole world how stressed he was,” the source continued to mention.

Explaining the level of uncertainty Tom is seemingly going through in his career, the insider shared, “The man has the weight of the world on his shoulders and hundreds of millions of dollars on the line. This is how he deals with adversity.”

“Sure, he can still flash his famous ‘million dollar smile’ when the cameras are rolling but more frequently he’s stone-faced and on edge as he tries to finally bring this production to a close,” the insider said before moving on to another topic.