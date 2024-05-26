 
Prince William feels honoured with latest move

Prince William also awarded the trophy to the winning team the Manchester United

May 26, 2024

Prince William, who is the president of the Football Association, and his son Prince George saw Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium face-off in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

He also awarded the trophy to the winning team-- the Manchester United.

Manchester United stunned Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday, ending City´s dreams of a second straight league and cup double.

Alejandro Garnacho put United ahead in the 30th minute and Kobbie Mainoo doubled their lead nine minutes later after a well-worked team move, with Jeremy Doku pulling one back late on.

City were hot favourites to win a second successive Premier League and FA Cup double.

Later, taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Prince William congratulated the winning team, saying “Congratulations @ManUtd, a great way to end the season!”

The future king further said, “An honour presenting this historic trophy to the winning side at Wembley today.”

