Prince Harry suffers another major blow from royal family

In the statement, Archie and Lilibet doting father Prince Harry had expressed his concerns and was 'worried' about Meghan Markle's safety

May 26, 2024

Prince Harry has reportedly suffered another major blow from the royal family amid his rift with the Firm.

The latest blow is said to be related to Meghan Markle.

According to a report by the Mirror, per Sky News Australia, the royal family appeared to have deleted Prince Harry’s statement he had issued defending his then girlfriend Meghan Markle from a wave of “abuse and harassment.”

Prince Harry had released the statement a few days after he had announced publicly his relationship with Meghan.

The statement remained on the royal family’s official website since November 8, 2016, however, the link to it has now stopped working.

The report further claimed archive data showed Harry’s statement was deleted at some point between December 3 and December 10, 2023.

In the statement, Archie and Lilibet doting father had expressed his concerns and was “worried” about Meghan’s safety.

He was also “deeply disappointed” that he had not been able to protect her from the barrage of media scrutiny.

The part of the statement reads, “It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm.

"He knows commentators will say this is 'the price she has to pay' and that 'this is all part of the game.' He strongly disagrees. This is not a game—it is her life and his."

