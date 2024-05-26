Angelina Jolie's ‘nasty side' in Brad Pitt divorce: Report

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's legal battles are still going on

Angelina Jolie reportedly had something to do with her kids going no contact with Brad Pitt, per an insider.

According to the source who spoke to Life & Style, Angelina's team claims she wishes for “positive relationships between all members of their family," yet there’s a "very nasty side" to the Salt star.

This comes after the family’s former bodyguard, Tony Webb "received multiple calls from Jolie's representative, who told Mr. Webb to remind his staff that they had entered into NDAs with Jolie and that if they testified in a custody proceeding, Jolie would sue them."

Webb says one of his team members heard the Eternals actress “encourage” her kids to not spend time with their father.

“It proves that co-parenting was never part of Angie’s plan," noted the insider. "Angie resented Brad and took it out on her children by depriving them of a relationship with their dad. It’s sad, really."

Meanwhile, the duo’s three daughters, Zahara, Shiloh and Vivenne, have all reportedly removed Pitt from their surnames. Their sons Maddox, 22, and Pax, 20, have reportedly gone no contact with their dad.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt tied the knot in 2014 after 12 years together and called it quits in 2016.