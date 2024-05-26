Kim Kardashian thinks the Tom Brady roast was 'unfair'

Kim Kardashian did not like getting booed during The Roast of Tom Brady.

According to a source privy to OK! magazine, the reality TV star was “exhausted” by the criticism at the show.

The tip comes after Kim took the stage during the Netflix special show on May 6 and her appearance was instantly followed by people groaning and booing at her.

Despite trying to ignore it, Kim had to acknowledge them by saying, “Alright, alright.”

An insider now shared, “Kim feels like she’s such an easy target at this point. Kim’s Met Gala outfit got ripped to shreds, way more than others that she figured would be considered way inferior to hers. It’s just all so unfair as far as Kim sees it.”

During the recent episode of his Flagrant podcast, Andrew Schulz also revealed that Kim had “no human aspect.”

The comedian shared that she “sat with perfect posture for three hours straight” and seemed “disassociated” during the Netflix special.

“She smiled, laughed. I’ve never seen anything like that. Completely unaffected,” he stated.

“Even when she was up there, they were kind of booing her. It didn’t make her smile. It didn’t make her sad. It was nothing,” Andrew added.