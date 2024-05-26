 
Geo News

Angelina Jolie tarnishing kids' bond with Brad Pitt on purpose: Insider

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienn

By
Web Desk

May 26, 2024

Angelina Jolie tarnishing kids bond with Brad Pitt on purpose: Insider
Angelina Jolie tarnishing kids' bond with Brad Pitt on purpose: Insider

Angelina Jolie reportedly turned her kids against their father Brad Pitt, according to sources.

The couple, which shares six children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienn, are currently engaged in a heated custody battle over their French winery Château Miraval.

"It's heartbreaking. The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad," a source told Radar Online

Security company owner Tony Webb, who worked for Angelina for 20 years and is still employed by Brad, recently claimed that an employee overheard the actress "encouraging [the kids] to avoid spending time with the Brad during custody visits."

The insider claimed that the documents "basically confirmed Brad's biggest fear: that Angelina sabotaged his kids' relationship with him."

Tony also accused Angelina of trying to silence his employees.

"They know Brad and Angie's intimate secrets and could say in court, 'I saw everything,'" the source said, adding that both Tony and his team "were witness to their toxic marriage and the impact the behind-the-scenes drama had on their children."

The tip comes after Zahara introduced herself during her sorority's induction ceremony last November as "Zahara Marley Jolie," noticeably dropping her famous father's last name.

Later, in the Playbill credits for The Outsiders, produced by Angelina, her 15-year-old assistant was listed simply as Vivienne Jolie.

Hannah Waddingham makes shock admission about early career rejections
Hannah Waddingham makes shock admission about early career rejections
Prince Harry ‘let down' by King Charles, Prince William's ‘bitterness'
Prince Harry ‘let down' by King Charles, Prince William's ‘bitterness'
Kate Middleton's true feelings about return to royal duties amid cancer laid bare
Kate Middleton's true feelings about return to royal duties amid cancer laid bare
Hannah Waddingham ‘remembers' casting directors who stood in her way before ‘Ted Lasso'
Hannah Waddingham ‘remembers' casting directors who stood in her way before ‘Ted Lasso'
Princess Charlene looks so much 'healthier and stronger' in latest photos with her twins
Princess Charlene looks so much 'healthier and stronger' in latest photos with her twins
Kim Kardashian thinks the Tom Brady roast was 'unfair'
Kim Kardashian thinks the Tom Brady roast was 'unfair'
Prince Harry's lawyers rush to protect from ‘stigma' in law enforcement row
Prince Harry's lawyers rush to protect from ‘stigma' in law enforcement row
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle follow in footsteps of Queen Elizabeth for Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle follow in footsteps of Queen Elizabeth for Archie, Lilibet
Prince William feels honoured with latest move
Prince William feels honoured with latest move
Angelina Jolie's ‘nasty side' in Brad Pitt divorce: Report
Angelina Jolie's ‘nasty side' in Brad Pitt divorce: Report
Prince Harry suffers another major blow from royal family
Prince Harry suffers another major blow from royal family
Snoop Dogg 'thankful' for Drake, Kendrick Lamar beef rap
Snoop Dogg 'thankful' for Drake, Kendrick Lamar beef rap