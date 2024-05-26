Angelina Jolie tarnishing kids' bond with Brad Pitt on purpose: Insider

Angelina Jolie reportedly turned her kids against their father Brad Pitt, according to sources.

The couple, which shares six children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienn, are currently engaged in a heated custody battle over their French winery Château Miraval.

"It's heartbreaking. The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad," a source told Radar Online.

Security company owner Tony Webb, who worked for Angelina for 20 years and is still employed by Brad, recently claimed that an employee overheard the actress "encouraging [the kids] to avoid spending time with the Brad during custody visits."

The insider claimed that the documents "basically confirmed Brad's biggest fear: that Angelina sabotaged his kids' relationship with him."

Tony also accused Angelina of trying to silence his employees.

"They know Brad and Angie's intimate secrets and could say in court, 'I saw everything,'" the source said, adding that both Tony and his team "were witness to their toxic marriage and the impact the behind-the-scenes drama had on their children."

The tip comes after Zahara introduced herself during her sorority's induction ceremony last November as "Zahara Marley Jolie," noticeably dropping her famous father's last name.

Later, in the Playbill credits for The Outsiders, produced by Angelina, her 15-year-old assistant was listed simply as Vivienne Jolie.