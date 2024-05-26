 
Kate Middleton's true feelings about return to royal duties amid cancer laid bare

Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in March

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, who is undergoing cancer treatment, is reportedly feeling "pressure" to return to her duties.

The future queen announced her cancer diagnosis in March and is currently undergoing treatment.

The OK! Magazine, citing royal insiders, reported the Princess of Wales is feeling "pressure" to return to royal duties, however, King Charles is adamant on her feeling better first and foremost.

The insider told the publication, “He [King Charles] was sympathetic and supportive, insisting she stop worrying and take as much time as is needed.”

The sources further claimed Kate Middleton’s decision to stay in hiding might be shocking to some. “But Kate wants to make sure she’s here for her family — and the crown — for a long time."

Earlier, a royal expert had made similar claims that King Charles is supporting Kate Middleton during her cancer recovery.

Royal expert Christopher Andersen told an outlet recently, "It has always been Kate's choice to prioritize her children's well-being over royal duties.

“In the past, Charles has remained silent about this and allowed the sniping from the sidelines to continue. But no more. Now the king brooks no criticism of Kate, period."

