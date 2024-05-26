 
Geo News

From Sharon Osbourne to Amy Schumer; expert warns Hollywood against Ozempic

Dr Heather Hinshelwood's statement comes amid Ozempic being a controversial topic in Hollywood

By
Web Desk

May 26, 2024

From Sharon Osbourne to Amy Schumer; expert warns Hollywood against Ozempic
From Sharon Osbourne to Amy Schumer; expert warns Hollywood against Ozempic

After celebrities like Sharon Osbourne and Amy Schumer admitted using Ozempic for weight, a health expert has spoken up on the foul use of the medicine.

The drug, which is vital for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus, has been a controversial topic among Hollywood celebrities who use it for weight loss.

Speaking exclusively to the Mirror, Dr Heather Hinshelwood initially called Ozempic a “life saver” when used efficiently.

"For my patients with complicated medical issues such as cardiovascular disease, perimenopause, diabetes with chronic kidney disease, and even patients showing signs of early dementia, Ozempic, and the generic form of it, semaglutide, is literally a lifesaver," she said.

Dr Heather then added, "That being said, while I am not in the entertainment industry and do not care for any patients in that industry, it seems to me that celebrities who are using the medication are using it to maintain their weight at a very unhealthy level.”

“That is not what the drug is intended for. Our food intake provides critical nutrients to maintain our bodies functioning at optimal levels. Without adequate nutritional intake, vitamin deficiencies, protein deficiencies, fat deficiencies, and glucose deficiencies set in and lead to health issues that rival morbid obesity in their severity,” she insisted.

Anya Taylor-Joy recalls first day at 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' set
Anya Taylor-Joy recalls first day at 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' set
Sophia Bush reacts to engagement rumors
Sophia Bush reacts to engagement rumors
Tom Holland wows supporters outside 'Romeo and Juliet' performance
Tom Holland wows supporters outside 'Romeo and Juliet' performance
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox honor 'special soul' with wood-carved boat
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox honor 'special soul' with wood-carved boat
Jennifer Lopez reacts to Netflix's warning ahead of 'Atlas' release
Jennifer Lopez reacts to Netflix's warning ahead of 'Atlas' release
Riley Keough recalls first 'amazing' meeting with husband Ben Smith-Petersen
Riley Keough recalls first 'amazing' meeting with husband Ben Smith-Petersen
Olivia Rodrigo rocks nautical chic look in Amsterdam: See photos
Olivia Rodrigo rocks nautical chic look in Amsterdam: See photos
Lady Gaga recalls performing shows despite COVID diagnosis
Lady Gaga recalls performing shows despite COVID diagnosis
Lady Gaga teases 'brand new and really fun' 'Joker' sequel
Lady Gaga teases 'brand new and really fun' 'Joker' sequel
Anya Taylor-Joy almost shaved her head for 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
Anya Taylor-Joy almost shaved her head for 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
Jeremy Renner talks doing 'pretty violent' stunts after lethal accident
Jeremy Renner talks doing 'pretty violent' stunts after lethal accident
'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' trailer: Michael Keaton returns as 'trickster demon'
'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' trailer: Michael Keaton returns as 'trickster demon'