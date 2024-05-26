From Sharon Osbourne to Amy Schumer; expert warns Hollywood against Ozempic

After celebrities like Sharon Osbourne and Amy Schumer admitted using Ozempic for weight, a health expert has spoken up on the foul use of the medicine.

The drug, which is vital for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus, has been a controversial topic among Hollywood celebrities who use it for weight loss.

Speaking exclusively to the Mirror, Dr Heather Hinshelwood initially called Ozempic a “life saver” when used efficiently.

"For my patients with complicated medical issues such as cardiovascular disease, perimenopause, diabetes with chronic kidney disease, and even patients showing signs of early dementia, Ozempic, and the generic form of it, semaglutide, is literally a lifesaver," she said.

Dr Heather then added, "That being said, while I am not in the entertainment industry and do not care for any patients in that industry, it seems to me that celebrities who are using the medication are using it to maintain their weight at a very unhealthy level.”

“That is not what the drug is intended for. Our food intake provides critical nutrients to maintain our bodies functioning at optimal levels. Without adequate nutritional intake, vitamin deficiencies, protein deficiencies, fat deficiencies, and glucose deficiencies set in and lead to health issues that rival morbid obesity in their severity,” she insisted.