Photo: Bradley Cooper wows ladylove Gigi Hadi with new move

Bradley Cooper was recently spotted flaunting new skills to girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

On Saturday, the duo were papped enjoying a date at the BottleRock Food and Music Festival in Napa, as per the new reports of Daily Mail.

During their time together, the 49-year-old actor was spotted on the Culinary Stage while former girlfriend of Zayn Malik cheered for her beau from the audience.

The mother of one also reportedly devoured a cheesesteak prepared by the Hollywood hunk amid these festivities.

This comes after OK! Magazine reported that the couple have decided to introduce their daughters to each other.

A source shared about the duo, "Their kids are their first priority, and they’re itching to see if they can successfully blend their families as they plan a future together.”

As fans will know, Gigi has a 3-year-old daughter with former boyfriend Zayn Malik. On the other hand, Bradley Cooper co-parents a 7-year-old daughter named Lea De Seine, with ex Irina Shayk.

The insider added, "They’re having serious discussions, since at their ages, girls get attached very easily.”

"They don’t want to see the girls hit it off only to pull the rug out from under them if their relationship doesn’t work out," they concluded.