Stephen, Ayesha Curry celebrates the arrival of fourth child

Stephen and Ayesha Curry announced the birth of their fourth child.

On Sunday, the couple took to Instagram to reveal the arrival of their son, Caius Chai, born on May 11.

Despite the early arrival, the newborn is healthy and doing well as confirmed by the parent.

Stephen posted a black-and-white photo of a tiny hand held along with a sweet caption.

"Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!!" the NBA star wrote.

He added, "He’s doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful!" concluding with, "Caius Chai 5/11/24"

Ayesha had earlier announced her pregnancy on the cover of her magazine, Sweet July, in March.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love.

Celebrities including Hailey Bieber, soon-to-be mom and Justin Timberlake also poured their heartfelt congratulations.

"Blessingssssssssss protect and cover always," a fan wrote.

Another commented, "So very, very happy for you and @ayeshacurry!! Welcome to the world Baby Caius."