Prince Harry turning Prince William into the Spare of the Royal Family

Prince Harry has seemingly turned his role on its head and reduced Prince William to being a Spare of the Royal Family

By
Web Desk

May 27, 2024

Prince Harry has seemingly taken the role of heir and spare on its head by turning Prince William into the spare.

Revelations about this have been brought to light by royal commentator Tom Quinn.

She weighed in on things during one of his most recent interviews with The Mirror.

During that chat the expert explained, “It's almost and if Harry is using his freedom, his outcast status, as a means to become a more prominent royal than he ever could have when he was just the spare.”

This is because Prince Harry and Meghan seem to “have realised they don't need the senior Royals' permission to organise successful overseas trips where they behave as if they are the real thing.”

Mainly because “They know they will be welcomed and feted as Royals, even if they are not officially royals at all.”

“They have realised that the leaders of many countries don't care who is an official royal and who isn't – they are just happy to see a young, glamorous couple who have royal titles and fit the bill.”

“And after what they see as their wildly successful tour of Nigeria, they are convinced they are on a roll,” he also added.

However, “Back in Britain and powerless to compete or to prevent his brother taking centre stage, William sees his role diminished,” the expert also added before signing off.

