Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet's royal fate tied to Prince George's future reign

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet could still become working royals even though their parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped back from royal duties.

According to royal expert Jack Royston, once Prince George takes the throne, potentially in 50-60 years, he may invite his cousins to return to royal duties.

“George will not have any right to actually call the shots until he is king, which will likely be many years from now, potentially as many as 50 to 60 years if William's reign continues into his 90s, as Queen Elizabeth II's did,” the expert said, as per The Express.

“That is of course assuming neither William nor George turns down the opportunity to wear the crown,” Royston said, adding that till George becomes King, his father will be “calling the shots.”

As for the future of Sussexes’ kids, he noted, “However, once George is king, there is no particular reason why he could not invite Archie and Lilibet to return. After all, they remain in the line of succession.”

It is pertinent to note here that currently Archie and Lilibet are sixth and seventh in line to the throne.