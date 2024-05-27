 
Geo News

Glen Powell recalls 'Spy Kids 3' role: 'One of the best days'

Glen Powell also called his Spy Kids 3 filming 'one of the best days of his life'

By
Web Desk

May 27, 2024

Glen Powell recalls Spy Kids 3 role: One of the best days
Glen Powell recalls 'Spy Kids 3' role: 'One of the best days'

Glen Powell recently reminisced about his early acting days which includes a cameo in Spy Kids 3.

The 35-year-old actor identified his role in the 2003 spy action comedy as “career-defining.”

“I will never forget that moment. I was 13. I shot my part, and then I hung out behind the camera. The entire crew had the most interesting jobs on the planet,” Glen said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Calling it as “one of the best days of his whole life,” he added, “You had endless friends on set. I think the Spy Kids experience was one of the best days of my whole life.”

Glen then compared the franchise with the blockbuster Dune series.

“Spy Kids 3 was arguably our Dune,” he said with a laugh.

He also weighed in on the romance rumors he faced with his Anyone but You costar Sydney Sweeney and claimed that the duo didn’t interfere with gossip on purpose.

The Top Gun actor agreed that it only sparked the audience’s interest in the film

“I kept coming back to something that Cruise had said, which was, ‘The world’s going to become really loud, and it’s your decision how much you turn up or down the volume’ because the world did get really loud, but I didn’t know where those dials were. I was like, ‘I know we talked about this, but I don’t know how to work this console.’”

Stephen, Ayesha Curry celebrates the arrival of fourth child
Stephen, Ayesha Curry celebrates the arrival of fourth child
Cold Play surprises fans with Sabrina Carpenter duet at Big Weekend
Cold Play surprises fans with Sabrina Carpenter duet at Big Weekend
Kim Kardashian feels like 'easy target' after Tom Brady 'Netflix' roast?
Kim Kardashian feels like 'easy target' after Tom Brady 'Netflix' roast?
From Sharon Osbourne to Amy Schumer; expert warns Hollywood against Ozempic
From Sharon Osbourne to Amy Schumer; expert warns Hollywood against Ozempic
Anya Taylor-Joy recalls first day at 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' set
Anya Taylor-Joy recalls first day at 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' set
Sophia Bush reacts to engagement rumors
Sophia Bush reacts to engagement rumors
Tom Holland wows supporters outside 'Romeo and Juliet' performance
Tom Holland wows supporters outside 'Romeo and Juliet' performance
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox honor 'special soul' with wood-carved boat
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox honor 'special soul' with wood-carved boat
Jennifer Lopez reacts to Netflix's warning ahead of 'Atlas' release
Jennifer Lopez reacts to Netflix's warning ahead of 'Atlas' release
Riley Keough recalls first 'amazing' meeting with husband Ben Smith-Petersen
Riley Keough recalls first 'amazing' meeting with husband Ben Smith-Petersen
Olivia Rodrigo rocks nautical chic look in Amsterdam: See photos
Olivia Rodrigo rocks nautical chic look in Amsterdam: See photos
Lady Gaga recalls performing shows despite COVID diagnosis
Lady Gaga recalls performing shows despite COVID diagnosis