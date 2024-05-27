Glen Powell recalls 'Spy Kids 3' role: 'One of the best days'

Glen Powell recently reminisced about his early acting days which includes a cameo in Spy Kids 3.

The 35-year-old actor identified his role in the 2003 spy action comedy as “career-defining.”

“I will never forget that moment. I was 13. I shot my part, and then I hung out behind the camera. The entire crew had the most interesting jobs on the planet,” Glen said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Calling it as “one of the best days of his whole life,” he added, “You had endless friends on set. I think the Spy Kids experience was one of the best days of my whole life.”

Glen then compared the franchise with the blockbuster Dune series.

“Spy Kids 3 was arguably our Dune,” he said with a laugh.

He also weighed in on the romance rumors he faced with his Anyone but You costar Sydney Sweeney and claimed that the duo didn’t interfere with gossip on purpose.

The Top Gun actor agreed that it only sparked the audience’s interest in the film

“I kept coming back to something that Cruise had said, which was, ‘The world’s going to become really loud, and it’s your decision how much you turn up or down the volume’ because the world did get really loud, but I didn’t know where those dials were. I was like, ‘I know we talked about this, but I don’t know how to work this console.’”