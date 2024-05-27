 
Prince Harry playing a game of twister with his relationships

Prince Harry has just been put on blast for attempting to play some sort of game of Twister with his bonds and relationships

May 27, 2024

Prince Harry is slated to bow out from attending the wedding of the Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor, and his fiancé Olivia Henson.

Insights into all the reactions that have since come to light, regarding Prince Harry’s absence from the upcoming wedding have been shared by a pal.

This pal in question spoke to The Times and was quoted saying, “‘It’s incredibly sad it has come to this. Hugh is one of the very few close friends of William and Harry who has maintained strong bonds… with both.”

In reference to this admission Ms Rebecca English also stepped forward with her own take to the matter.

She dished over everything in one of her pieces for The Daily Mai land wrote, “It’s like a game of Twister, a tangled web of turbulent toffs that has sadly been pulled apart.”

“I imagine William, though outwardly beaming, will actually feel a great deal of sadness that such a happy day cannot be shared. Catherine will not be by his side, as she continues her recovery from surgery.”

