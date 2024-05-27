Richard M. Sherman, renowned Disney songwriter breathes his last at 95

Richard M. Sherman, a renowned songwriter for his contributions to Disney, passed away at the age of 95.

On Saturday, May 25, the Walt Disney Company announced the distressing news on their official website.

According to their website, Richard died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills that day “due to age-related illness.”

The CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger, started off his tribute, writing, “Richard Sherman was the embodiment of what it means to be a Disney Legend, creating along with his brother Robert the beloved classics that have become a cherished part of the soundtrack of our lives.”

He continued, “From films like Mary Poppins and The Jungle Book to attractions like 'it’s a small world,' the music of the Sherman Brothers has captured the hearts of generations of audiences. We are forever grateful for the mark Richard left on the world, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family.”

Richard M. Sherman was well-known for being a member of the songwriting team, famously recognized as the Sherman Brothers, with his late brother Robert B. Sherman, who died at 86 in 2012.