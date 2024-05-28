 
Is Bianca Censori the new Kim Kardashian?

Kim Kardashian accused of copying ex Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori

May 28, 2024

Kim Kardashian is accused of copying ex husband, Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori's style.

Recently, West and Censori stepped out for a date night at The Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, where Bianca opted for a simple yet elegant look.

With her short hair styled in a slicked-back wet look, Bianca flaunted her sun-kissed glow, emphasizing her natural features with nude lips and long lashes.

Censori's minimal yet stunning look caught fans' attention, who took to social media to express their admiration for her, calling her 'gorgeous' and stunning.

One X user wrote, "she’s literally gorgeous!"

The outing also sparked discussion about Kim Kardashian's recent photos, where she appeared to emulate Bianca's signature style.

One X user noted, "Kim Kardashian was the spitting image of her exKanye West's wife Bianca Censori during an outing in LA on Sunday."

"Yeah, no. She's definitely copying Bianca and is desperate for Kanye's attention, so he will dress her again," a reddit user wrote.

