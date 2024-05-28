 
Geo News

Ben Stiller daughter uses Taylor Swift in cheeky way

Ella Stiller, daughter of Ben Stiller, quotes Taylor Swift's hit track with a twist

By
Web Desk

May 28, 2024

Ben Stiller daughter uses Taylor Swift in cheeky way
Ben Stiller daughter uses Taylor Swift in cheeky way

On her graduation, Ben Stiller's daughter, Ella Stiller, used Taylor Swift's track but added a twist in the lyrics on the caption of social media post.

In the Instagram post, she shared the graduation snap from The Juilliard School in New York City and the song the young girl chose from the milestone was the Grammy winner's Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?.

However, playing a little cheeky, Ella changed the lyrics, calling Juilliard the "asylum."

"YOU WOULDN'T LAST AN HOUR IN THE ASYLUM (@juilliardschool) WHERE THEY RAISED ME," she penned, pointing to the Toxic hitmaker's latest album.

Ben Stiller daughter uses Taylor Swift in cheeky way

Speaking of Taylor's music, The Tortured Poets Department is reigning supreme on the charts as the album sit on the Billboard 200 for the fifth week.

Multiple outlets reported that units of 378,000 were moved to the U.S. alone on May 23.

The feat was last time achieved by Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time in 2023.

Ryan Phillippe tests luck on single ex-Reese Witherspoon?
Ryan Phillippe tests luck on single ex-Reese Witherspoon?
Kardashian family celebrates Scott Disick's birthday
Kardashian family celebrates Scott Disick's birthday
Robert Downey Jr. final character in 'The Sympathizer' revealed
Robert Downey Jr. final character in 'The Sympathizer' revealed
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West daughter North sparks nepotism debate
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West daughter North sparks nepotism debate
Jennifer Lopez believes 'Atlas' shows good & bad AI
Jennifer Lopez believes 'Atlas' shows good & bad AI
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid enjoy date night at BottleRock music festival
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid enjoy date night at BottleRock music festival
Richard M. Sherman, renowned Disney songwriter breathes his last at 95
Richard M. Sherman, renowned Disney songwriter breathes his last at 95
Prince Harry playing a game of twister with his relationships
Prince Harry playing a game of twister with his relationships
David Harbor 'controls' wife Lily Allen's phone for THIS reason
David Harbor 'controls' wife Lily Allen's phone for THIS reason
Justin, Hailey Bieber trying to 'forget the past' amid pregnancy
Justin, Hailey Bieber trying to 'forget the past' amid pregnancy
Paris Hilton reveals ‘strict' parenting plans
Paris Hilton reveals ‘strict' parenting plans
Meghan Markle detests Prince Harry's life and pals
Meghan Markle detests Prince Harry's life and pals