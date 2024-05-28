Ben Stiller daughter uses Taylor Swift in cheeky way

On her graduation, Ben Stiller's daughter, Ella Stiller, used Taylor Swift's track but added a twist in the lyrics on the caption of social media post.



In the Instagram post, she shared the graduation snap from The Juilliard School in New York City and the song the young girl chose from the milestone was the Grammy winner's Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?.

However, playing a little cheeky, Ella changed the lyrics, calling Juilliard the "asylum."

"YOU WOULDN'T LAST AN HOUR IN THE ASYLUM (@juilliardschool) WHERE THEY RAISED ME," she penned, pointing to the Toxic hitmaker's latest album.

Speaking of Taylor's music, The Tortured Poets Department is reigning supreme on the charts as the album sit on the Billboard 200 for the fifth week.

Multiple outlets reported that units of 378,000 were moved to the U.S. alone on May 23.

The feat was last time achieved by Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time in 2023.