Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler's romance continues to flourish

May 28, 2024

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler’s relationship is still “going strong.”

The model, 22, and Austin, 32, who sparked romance rumors in December 2021, appeared to be "happy and in love" when they were seen heading to Smalls Jazz Club in New York's West Village over the weekend.

"Kaia and Austin are going strong,” an insider told People Magazine about the couple's current relationship status.

The source shared, "They held hands the entire way to dinner and stopped and hugged a few times before going into a club. They definitely looked happy and in love."

For those unversed, Kaia began dating the Elvis star after calling it quits with actor Jacob Elordi in November 2021.

Meanwhile, Austin previously dated actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens for eight years until they parted ways in 2020.

