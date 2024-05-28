 
Drew Barrymore spills on producing 'Wizard of Oz' prequel

Drew Barrymore shared that she has been working on 'Wizard of Oz' prequel for 20 years now

May 28, 2024

Drew Barrymore wants to bring back the magic of The Wizard of Oz back on the silver screens.

While speaking with US Weekly, the 49-year-old actress said that she has been wanting to make a prequel film on the franchise for more than 20 years now.

“'Surrender Dorothy' is the script I’ve been trying to get made for, I kid you not, 28 years. When we first started Flower Films, it was one of the first scripts I fell in love with and we developed it. So it feels very personal to me,” she said.

Drew, who launched her Flower Films production company in 1995, further noted that the script is “lying in a vault somewhere.”

“As a director, I would give anything to do [make] that. And then as an actor, it was sort of not really available to me for many years. And I did try, but [it] wasn’t feeling right for me,” she continued.

Drew also admitted that now that her kids are getting older, she wants to get more acting projects.

“I think the girls are like, ‘Yeah, mom, we’re doing great. If you want to go do that, go back and do things.’ Getting that permission from them was really huge and sort of opened up my mind, so we’ll see,” the mother-of-two continued.

