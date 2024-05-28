 
Geo News

Britney Spears got 'closer' to Paul Soliz after Chateau Marmont incident

Britney Spears and beau Paul Richard Soliz got into an alleged fight at Chateau Marmont, California earlier this month

By
Web Desk

May 28, 2024

Britney Spears has only grown fonder of beau Paul Richard Soliz ever since the Chateau Marmont incident.

After the couple got into an alleged brawl at the West Hollywood, Calif. Hotel, the Toxic crooner has been “heavily relying” on him, according to an insider.

“Britney and Paul have been together nonstop since the incident at the Chateau Marmont. He’s gotten so much criticism and blame for that and she’s jumped to protect him, so it’s actually made them closer — they’ve got this ‘us against the world’ vibe going on,” the tipster spilled to OK! magazine, adding that they’ve also been spotted in her $200,000 Mercedes.

Despite Paul’s bad reputation of being a felon and failure to pay child support to the mom of his children, Britney still “accepts” him for who he is.

“She insists he’s a great guy and a great dad to his nine kids. Fact is, Brit does not want to be alone,” they continued.

His ex Nicole Mancilla has also backed the allegations and also claimed that he cheated on her with Britney.

"Just let them know that my husband fell in Britney Spears' p----. He was married, and now he denies his children. He neglects his children for her. He's a deadbeat dad. It’s difficult for me, because he doesn't support not one kid. And they're at my house,” she alleged in a previous report.

