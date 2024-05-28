 
Drew Barrymore reveals one movie she finds 'very personal'

Drew Barrymore opened up about the 'movie script she fell in love with'

May 28, 2024

Drew Barrymore got candid about the fantasy movie she would be more than happy to direct.

For those unversed, the American actress and film producer has helmed projects like, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Charlie's Angels, Never Been Kissed, Poison Ivy, Boys on the Side, Mad Love, and Batman Forever after starting her very own production company Flower Films in 1995.

In a new confessional with US Weekly, the acting sensation revealed that her new passion project is Wizard of Oz sequel, Surrender Dorothy.

Drew Barrymore began by saying, "Surrender Dorothy is the script I've been trying to get made for, I kid you not, 28 years."

She also told the outlet, "When we first started Flower Films, it was one of the first scripts I fell in love with and we developed it. So it feels very personal to me."

"As a director, I would give anything to do (make) that. And then as an actor, it was sort of not really available to me for many years. And I did try, but (it) wasn't feeling right for me," she also remarked before concluding the topic. 

