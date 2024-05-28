 
Molly Ringwald makes shocking confession about 'Hollywood predators'

Molly Ringwald opened up about the ordeal she faced as an actress in the 80s

May 28, 2024

Molly Ringwald recently opened up about the challenges she faced as a young actress in Hollywood.

The veteran actor recently appeared on the latest episode of WTF with Marc Maron where she revealed that she was "taken advantage of" even despite her "shy, introverted."

"I never really felt like I was part of a community when I was in Hollywood, just because I was so young, really. I wasn't into going out to clubs. I feel like I'm more social now than I was then. I was just too young,” Molly recalled.

The Breakfast Club star continued, "Well, you're lucky you didn't get taken advantage of or got into some sort of horrible situation. Oh, I was taken advantage of. You can't be a young actress in Hollywood and not have predators around."

Describing how the experience can be “harrowing,” Molly added, “I have a 20-year-old daughter now who is going into the same profession, even though I did everything I could to convince her to do something else. It's hard."

