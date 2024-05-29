 
Theo James, Aaron Taylor-Johnson team up for heist film 'Fuze'

Production of the film 'Fuze' is scheduled to start in early July

Theo James is set to star alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the upcoming heist thriller Fuze.

As reported by Variety, the film, directed by David Mackenzie, follows the story of an unexploded World War II bomb which triggered a mass evacuation, providing the perfect cover for high-stakes heist.

The screenplay for Fuze is written by Ben Hopkins, famed for Limonov: The Ballad of Eddie and Simon Magus.

However, the production of the film is scheduled to begin in early July.

Theo James is best known for his roles in the Divergent series, Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen, and the HBO series The Time Traveler’s Wife.

He received his first Emmy nomination for his role as Cameron Sullivan in The White Lotus Season 2.

Meanwhile, Aaron Taylor-Johnson reunites with Mackenzie after their previous collaboration on Outlaw King.

Taylor-Johnson’s upcoming projects include the lead role in Marvel’s Kraven the Hunter and Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu.

