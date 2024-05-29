Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez relationship issues exposed: ‘Finances and parenting'

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez relationship issues exposed

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have reportedly taken a break after facing communication issues and disagreements over finances and parenting.



According to a latest report by Us Weekly, the Accountant actor and the Atlas star are taking a break from their marriage to re-evaluate their relationship.

An insider close to the situation has revealed that Affleck and JLo’s decision to spend time apart was mutual so that they could navigate their differences.

Speaking of the duo, who tied the knot in 2022 almost two decades after calling off their first engagement, the insider said, “They are taking some space to work out whether or not the relationship is right for both of them.”

“He’s been checked out,” the source added, noting that Lopez and Affleck “two completely different pages most of the time. The honeymoon phase has worn off.”

As per the source, the main issue between the couple is their inability to effectively community their differences which has led to them having “significant arguments.”

“Over time, Jennifer and Ben found it increasingly difficult to communicate effectively,” they said, “and small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments.”

To add to it, the insider said things like finances and parenting have also “exacerbated” their issues.

It is pertinent to note here that Affleck is dad to three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner while Lopez shares twins Emme and Max, 16, with ex Marc Anthony.